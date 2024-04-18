Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,384 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ENI by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ENI by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ENI by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ENI by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ENI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16). ENI had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

E has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

