Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,452 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 548,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,866,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,309,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,912,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.22. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

