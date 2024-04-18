Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $65.18 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

