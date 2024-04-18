SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SFL alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SFL by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SFL by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SFL by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Stock Performance

NYSE:SFL opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

SFL Increases Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $209.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SFL from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFL

About SFL

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.