Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $179.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.25.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

