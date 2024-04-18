Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

PGTI stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

