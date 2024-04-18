Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Clorox alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.63.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $142.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.69. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.