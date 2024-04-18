Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $633,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

