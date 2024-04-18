Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.