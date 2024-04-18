Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LHX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $201.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.54 and its 200 day moving average is $199.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

