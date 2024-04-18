Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTN opened at $219.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.27. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

