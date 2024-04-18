Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $637.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $697.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

