Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 128 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BeiGene by 166.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BeiGene by 1,279.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 1,058.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Stock Down 1.6 %

BGNE stock opened at $131.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day moving average of $169.12. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $270.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.70.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

