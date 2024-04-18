Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,193,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,343,000 after acquiring an additional 744,310 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.