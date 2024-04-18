SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 40,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000.

Shares of KRE opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

