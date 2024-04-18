UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Mizuho

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UGI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised UGI from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. UGI has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Analysts expect that UGI will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UGI by 8.0% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in UGI by 25.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

