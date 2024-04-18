United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stake Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 18.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,142,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 581,870 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 312.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63,245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 72.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

