Vivid Wealth Management LLC Invests $601,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $840.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $840.89 and its 200 day moving average is $618.47. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.25 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

