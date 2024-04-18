WNS (NYSE:WNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.87

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.87 and last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 13056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

WNS Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 3.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in WNS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

