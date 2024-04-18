Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,720,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

