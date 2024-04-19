28,100 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after buying an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after buying an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.