49,700 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

