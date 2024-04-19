Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Acadia Healthcare worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $70.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

