Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after acquiring an additional 104,366 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc raised its stake in Alphabet by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 71,057 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $156.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $160.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

