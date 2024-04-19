Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Cut by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.97.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $160.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

