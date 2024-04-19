Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.16 and a 200 day moving average of $140.40. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $160.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.97.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.