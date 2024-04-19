American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,973,000 after acquiring an additional 654,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,228,000 after acquiring an additional 264,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $260,340.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,132.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

AFG opened at $125.35 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average is $119.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

