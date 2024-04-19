American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,974 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.33. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.06.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

