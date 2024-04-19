American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of American Water Works worth $61,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,470,000 after acquiring an additional 423,764 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,708,000 after purchasing an additional 297,378 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

