Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.10. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $162.80 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.34.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

