Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $58,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $192.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

