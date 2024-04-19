Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -69.28 and a beta of 1.09. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 12.23%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.