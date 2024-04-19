Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BC

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.