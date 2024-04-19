Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

