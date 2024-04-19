Cary Baker Sells 374 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $44,393.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,065,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,062 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $135,521.82.

On Monday, March 18th, Cary Baker sold 306 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $37,806.30.

On Friday, February 23rd, Cary Baker sold 4,829 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $488,549.93.

On Monday, February 26th, Cary Baker sold 1,455 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $150,854.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $2,042,800.00.

Impinj Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PI opened at $122.08 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $142.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Impinj by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,197,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,888,000 after purchasing an additional 248,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Impinj by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after acquiring an additional 111,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

