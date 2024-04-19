Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stake Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,718,000 after purchasing an additional 664,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,882,000 after purchasing an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after acquiring an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 160.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 567,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,319,000 after acquiring an additional 350,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.27, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $100.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

