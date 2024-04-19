Cassia Capital Partners LLC Purchases 183 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE JPM opened at $181.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $520.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
