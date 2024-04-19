Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,135 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 880 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

LPX opened at $72.02 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $84.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

