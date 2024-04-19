Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.02.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

