Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 365,005 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Cognex worth $56,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Cognex by 71.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognex
Cognex Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $38.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51.
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Cognex Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 45.46%.
Cognex Company Profile
Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cognex
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.