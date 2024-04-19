CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after buying an additional 1,178,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $84.18 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

