Darin J. Weber Sells 17,238 Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $43,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ProKidney Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROK opened at $2.40 on Friday. ProKidney Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PROK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProKidney by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ProKidney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProKidney by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

See Also

