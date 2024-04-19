Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,813,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $890.93.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $813.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $886.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $732.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

