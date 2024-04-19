DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.64.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 in the last three months. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKS opened at $195.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

