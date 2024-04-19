Elan Moriah Sells 9,880 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) President Elan Moriah sold 9,880 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $297,289.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,578.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86.

VRNT opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 125.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 58,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

