Elan Moriah Sells 9,880 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) President Elan Moriah sold 9,880 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $297,289.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,578.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86.
Verint Systems Trading Down 0.1 %
VRNT opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on VRNT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 125.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 58,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Verint Systems
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Trading Halts Explained
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.