Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.17% of Enpro worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enpro alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 63.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enpro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,761,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enpro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Enpro by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 204,319 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enpro by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,950,000 after buying an additional 169,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enpro news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enpro

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $149.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.04 and a twelve month high of $170.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.42 and its 200 day moving average is $144.37. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 140.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.