Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,703 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Entergy worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after purchasing an additional 497,482 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,883,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

