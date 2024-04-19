First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.27% of First Merchants worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,926,000 after acquiring an additional 84,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,157,000 after acquiring an additional 686,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Merchants by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Merchants by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after acquiring an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,345,000 after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $32.92 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

