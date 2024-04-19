Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 11,700 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $79,794.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,853,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,922,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $261,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $165,360.00.

Tile Shop Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

