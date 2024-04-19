Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 11,700 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $79,794.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,853,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,922,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.
- On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.
- On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $400,200.00.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00.
- On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,920.79.
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $261,750.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $165,360.00.
Tile Shop Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Trading of Tile Shop
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.
Tile Shop Company Profile
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
