Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 106,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.74 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $351.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

