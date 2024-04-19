iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $64,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 245,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 94,656 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 145,851 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $50.13 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

